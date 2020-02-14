Several students hospitalized due to cellphone battery smoke at Mayde Creek Junior High, district says

KATY, Texas – Several students were sent a hospital at Mayde Creek Junior High after a cellphone battery started to smoke Friday, according to Katy Independent School District.

Cy-Creek EMS responded to the school after the incident was reported around 11:55 a.m.

Officials at West Lake Fire Department said six students were taken to Texas Children’s Katy and six students were taken to Memorial Hermann Katy for smoke inhalation. Officials said the students’ injuries were non-life threatening.

Fort Bend County EMS and fire marshals are also at the scene.

Why the battery began smoking is under investigation.

Officials said earlier reports about the battery exploding turned out to be incorrect.

This is a developing story.