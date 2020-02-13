UH College of Medicine to begin enrolling students; first class starts in July

HOUSTON – The University of Houston’s new College of Medicine is ready to begin classes in July and is recruiting and enrolling students, the school announced in a press release.

The first class of 30 medical students will begin on July 20. Each student will receive $100,000 four-year scholarships after the school received a $5 million gift to cover tuition and fees.

The school was granted preliminary accreditation. This is the first medical school in the city of Houston in nearly half a century.

The aim of the College of Medicine will be to prepare “primary care doctors and other needed physician specialties, such as psychiatry and general surgery, with a deep understanding of social determinants of health, to practice in underserved urban and rural communities,” the school wrote. A major goal will be to ensure that at least 50% of the graduating classes will choose primary care specialties including family medicine, general internal medicine and general pediatrics.

UH plans to fund the 10-year startup phase through approximately one-third of legislative appropriations, one-third philanthropy and one-third intellectual property revenue. The expected funding request for the startup phase from the legislature will be $40 million, a release from the school said. Anticipated full enrollment is 480 students and 130 faculty and support staff.