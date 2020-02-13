Some relief for drivers as TxDOT adjusts time of weekend construction on 610 near Southwest Fwy

HOUSTON – The weekend construction on Interstate 610 at the Interstate 69 that has been causing major delays for drivers has been adjusted, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said starting Friday at 9 p.m. the total closure for West Loop northbound and Southwest Freeway southbound will be limited to weekend nights.

All of the main lanes will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.

For the past two weeks, the areas had been shut down continuously Friday to Monday morning.

For more information, visit HOU610at69.com