Some relief for drivers as TxDOT adjusts time of weekend construction on 610 near Southwest Fwy
HOUSTON – The weekend construction on Interstate 610 at the Interstate 69 that has been causing major delays for drivers has been adjusted, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT said starting Friday at 9 p.m. the total closure for West Loop northbound and Southwest Freeway southbound will be limited to weekend nights.
All of the main lanes will reopen each morning at 5 a.m.
For the past two weeks, the areas had been shut down continuously Friday to Monday morning.
For more information, visit HOU610at69.com
Good news! The total closures for I-610 West Loop NB and SB at I-69 the next two weekends will be nightly only and not continuous. Closures will start Friday night at 9pm and the mainlanes will reopen each morning at 5am. Get the updated closure info at https://t.co/vTDCx3amkr. pic.twitter.com/BnJ4VxiGDp— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) February 12, 2020
