Man running from police dead after laying down on freeway, getting hit by 2 vehicles, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police said he ran from them, laid down in the road and got hit by two passing vehicles.

The incident happened around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday at a Whataburger on Wayside Drive near the East Freeway in east Houston.

Police said they responded a call about a man exposing himself at the Whataburger. Officers arrived at the location at made eye contact with the man, at which point he took off running, authorities said.

The man ran onto the main lanes of the East Freeway and crossed the westbound lanes before laying down in the eastbound lanes, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was hit by a passing 18-wheeler and then a white sedan. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and neither showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the incident.