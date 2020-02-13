Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD to be closed Friday after spike in flu cases, district officials say

COLDSPRING, Texas – Classes are cancelled Friday in Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD after a big spike in flu cases, the district’s Facebook page said.

The district said it's had "excessive absences" related to the flu.

The district will be closed this Friday, Feb. 14, because of excessive absences due to the flu. Beginning tomorrow... Posted by Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

All after-school activities through Monday, Feb. 17, will be rescheduled or cancelled, the district’s Facebook said.

The district’s Facebook page said classes will resume next Tuesday.