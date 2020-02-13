44ºF

Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD to be closed Friday after spike in flu cases, district officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

COLDSPRING, Texas – Classes are cancelled Friday in Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD after a big spike in flu cases, the district’s Facebook page said.

The district said it's had "excessive absences" related to the flu.

All after-school activities through Monday, Feb. 17, will be rescheduled or cancelled, the district’s Facebook said.

The district’s Facebook page said classes will resume next Tuesday.

