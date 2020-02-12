Towne Lake in Cypress launches water taxi service

CYPRESS, Texas – Towne Lake, a residential community in Cypress, has launched an Uber-like boat service for residents.

With two pontoon boats operating as water taxis, Towne Lake residents and their guests can reserve round-trip boat rides from their neighborhood marinas to one of several spots in the community, accessible from its 300-acre lake.

“It’s all part of creating a self-contained experience where families can enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment, right from their backyard,” said Towne Lake General Manager Kent Puckett. “The entire community is connected by water, meaning residents can get almost any place in the neighborhood by boat, even if they don’t own one.”

Water taxi service on Houston’s largest private recreational lake is available daily to the popular Towne Lake Boardwalk and its collection of waterfront restaurants, shops, fitness studios, and live music.

Residents can also reserve a ride to various amenities within the community, including Towne Lake’s waterpark, where families enjoy a lazy river, water slides, Olympic-size pool and sandy beach. Service is also available to The Lakehouse amenity center, where residents can catch a fitness class, cooking class, or one of the many neighborhood events.

If residents don’t own a boat, they can rent one for the day from the HOA. Towne Lake’s Puckett Island is a popular boating destination with a beach and swim area, fishing dock, picnic tables, barbecue pit and pavilion.

“The lake is an amenity of the community, so we want it to be enjoyed by all residents,” said Jennifer Symons, Vice President of Marketing for Caldwell Communities. “From water taxis to kayak rentals to paddle-board yoga, Towne Lake allows all homeowners to experience that lake lifestyle the community is centered around.”

Those interested in learning more about the community are encouraged to schedule a free boat tour by calling 281-256-2772.