Survey: Astros players should be held accountable for cheating scandal

New research finds that the overwhelming majority of Americans believe that the players involved in the Houston Astros cheating scandal should be punished for their actions.

According to the survey, 90% of Americans say that players on the team who broke the rules should be punished. There was a slight variation among gender, with 94% of women in agreement and 86% of men in agreement.

On the issue of holding Astros leadership accountable, less than half (48%) of Americans say the punishments handed down to leadership will result in changing player behavior.

But, 74% say that the leadership punishments indeed will motivate changes to the organizational culture that enabled the cheating.

When it comes to the role of whistleblowers in outing bad behavior, 86% of Americans are in favor of employers strengthening whistleblower programs to encourage early identification of problems.

These findings are from a national poll of Americans conducted by Eagle Hill Consulting.

The survey was conducted online on January 30 and 31, and included more than 1,000 respondents from a random sample of American adults across the United States.