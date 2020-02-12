Industrial accident investigation underway in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas – An industrial accident is under investigation Wednesday in Rosenberg, according to police.

According to a tweet from Rosenberg police, the accident was reported about 1:20 p.m. on FM Road 2218 between Bryan and Danzinger roads.

Emergency crews are currently working an industrial accident on FM 2218. FM 2218 between Bryan Rd. & Danzinger Rd. will be closed for the next 4 - 5 hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9Wh6eVdnDP — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) February 12, 2020

The road is expected to be closed for at least four hours, according to the tweet.

