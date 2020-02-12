55ºF

Industrial accident investigation underway in Rosenberg, police say

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Authorities block a road in Rosenberg, Texas, as they investigate an industrial accident on Feb. 12, 2020. (Rosenberg Police Dept./Twitter)

ROSENBERG, Texas – An industrial accident is under investigation Wednesday in Rosenberg, according to police.

According to a tweet from Rosenberg police, the accident was reported about 1:20 p.m. on FM Road 2218 between Bryan and Danzinger roads.

The road is expected to be closed for at least four hours, according to the tweet.

This is a developing story.

