Man dies after being shot outside McDonald’s in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Airline and West Tidwell Road.

Witnesses told investigators the man was shot as he was getting out of his vehicle, police said. Witnesses heard at least five shots and then saw the man running towards the McDonald’s, calling for help, police said.

“I heard a car go off. As soon as I stood up, my granny came outside to see if I was ‘OK’ and I look in front of me and here is a man drenched in blood and said hey call the police and he just collapsed in front of me,” one witness said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he later died.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.