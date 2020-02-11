Houston woman missing for more than a week in Massachusetts, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been missing for more than a week in Gloucester, Massachusetts, according to the Gloucester Police Department.

Abbie Flynn, 59, split her time between Houston and Gloucester, friends told KPRC 2.

Flynn was reported missing on Feb. 2, the same day she had planned to host a party, according to Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley.

“Two of her guests that arrived found her not at home, and they thought that was kind of strange,” said Conley. “So, they contacted the Gloucester Police Department.”

Conley said he does not suspect foul play. Flynn spoke on the phone with her son around 4 p.m. the day she went missing, Conley said.

“We’re working primarily under the theory that she did what she said she was going to do,” said Conley. “Which was go for a walk, and perhaps [she] either got lost or had a medical incident.”

Neighbors in the West University area were shocked to hear of Flynn’s disappearance.

When the mother of three was in Houston, neighbor Michele Deutsch said she and her husband, Rich Braverman, kept to themselves.

“The times I met her, she was always very, very nice,” said Deutsch. “They’re quiet. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to go after someone like that – if that’s the case that she was kidnapped, or I don’t know.”

The search for Flynn was suspended and a Massachusetts State Police dive team will soon begin searching the waters around the area where she is thought to have gone for a walk, according to a spokesperson hired by the Gloucester Police Department.

If you have seen Flynn around Houston or know anything about her disappearance, you’re asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at (978) 283-1212.