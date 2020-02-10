Man accused of fatally shooting another man in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is facing charges after being accused of fatally shooting another man Sunday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Julio Ventura, 25, was charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Pedro Fraga.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 p.m. at 12823 Colony Health Lane.

Police said witnesses told investigators that Ventura walked up to the driver’s side of Fraga’s vehicle and fired at him several times while Fraga was seated inside the vehicle. Police said Ventura ran from the vehicle towards his home, which was several houses away.

Police said Fraga died at the scene.

Police said a responding officer spotted Ventura and took him into custody.