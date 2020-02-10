Investigation underway after man’s body found in ditch in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch in southwest Houston, officers said.

According to HPD, they were called to a location at 12072 Parcel Three near Holmes Road at around 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found an unidentified man’s body in a ditch.

Investigators said a worker was picking up trash along the road and found a body in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say they haven’t found any shell casings or much evidence at the scene, causing them to believe the body was dumped there.

The location is between two concrete mixing facilities. As of right now, police have no information on a possible suspect. Detectives say in the last few months, there was another body dumped nearby.

Investigators described the deceased as an unknown black male or an unknown age.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will have more details as they become available.