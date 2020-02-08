WATCH: 2 arrested after high-speed chase in north Houston

HOUSTON – Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase in north Houston, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

A man and a woman led deputies on a chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour, officials said.

The chase ended on the southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road feeder near Tidwell Road.

Deputies said they started chasing the couple after they refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Check out the video showing the high-speed pursuit: