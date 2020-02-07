Nimitz High School student becomes first African American to win FFA title

HOUSTON – A senior at Nimitz Senior High School made school and Aldine Independent School District history when her animal received the Grand Champion title at the 61st annual Aldine ISD Livestock Show.

Angel Allen earned the highest title an FFA student can receive. She is also the first African American woman to receive the honor in the organization’s 61-year history.

FFA is an extracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. FFA is popular in Texas and in the Houston community.

Allen’s steer, Butterscotch, was recently auctioned off at the Aldine ISD Sale of Champions for $16,500. All funds made during the auction go directly to the students.

Angel raised her steer for nine months to prepare him for showing and auction. Many students participate in FFA because they love animals but also because it gives them an opportunity to earn money for college and university.