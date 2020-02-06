2 officers injured after patrol unit hydroplanes, crashes while trying to avoid disabled vehicle

HOUSTON – Two officers were injured after they were involved in a crash in west Houston.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the Katy Freeway near Chimney Rock Road, authorities said.

Police said the officers were heading westbound on the Katy Freeway when they came up on a disabled vehicle. The officers swerved from left to right to avoid the vehicle, which caused them to hydroplane and crash, authorities said.

One of the officers may have suffered a broken wrist and a leg injury and the other may have a concussion, authorities said.