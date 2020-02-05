Person found dead as HFD responds to apartment fire in NW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A person was found dead after the Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday in northwest Houston, officials said.

The fire was reported 2:46 p.m. at Garden City Apartments at 9601 W. Montgomery Rd.

Investigators said the person was found dead upon arrival but it is unclear if the cause of death was due to the fire or something else.

Firefighters said the fire was only active between 5 minutes and 10 minutes but was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The person’s identity has not been released.