3 killed, 3 others thrown from vehicle in fiery wreck in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – Three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a fiery wreck in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the intersection of Antoine Drive and Beltway 8 after two adults and one minor were killed in the two-car wreck, officials say. Two minors and one adult were thrown from the vehicle were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Herman.

The eastbound feeder road of Beltway 8 at Antoine Dr. has been shut down but the main lanes are not affected, officials say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.