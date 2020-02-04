Spring man, 33, had more than 2,000 files containing child porn, officials say

SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after the execution of a search warrant produced more than 2,000 electronic files of child porn, officials said.

Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Criminal Investigation unit said they received a tip in December 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornographic files in an online blogging account.

Those investigators reported that they tracked the files to a home in the 22100 block of Moss Falls Lane in Spring, where they later executed a search warrant on Dec. 17 and identified Ruben Rios, 33, as the person who possessed the child porn.

Officials seized several electronic devices, which contained more than 2,000 files containing child porn, Herman reported.

Rios has been booked into the Harris County Jail. He received no bail for each charge.

"Our office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on our children,” Herman said.