Bond set at $65,000 for former Harris County Precinct 3 captain accused of sexual assault of a minor

The former Harris County Precinct 3 captain accused of sexual assault of a minor appeared before a judge Monday.

Jack Hagee, 74, was charged felony indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl dating back in 1989, according to court records.

What happened?

According to court documents, a 38-year-old woman came forward last week and reported to authorities that Hagee began touching her inappropriately and exposing himself to her in 1989 when she was about 4 or 5 years old.

The woman claimed Hagee touched her inappropriately, made her perform oral sex on him and, by the time she was in kindergarten, the two engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times a week until she began menstruating at the age of 13, court documents show.

Records show police interviewed two witnesses, one of which was Hagee’s brother. He told authorities that Hagee confessed the assault to him, according to court records.

Hagee was between the ages of 43 and 51 at the time of the offenses, officials said.

What’s new?

Hagee went before appeared in court Monday where a Harris County District Court judge signed an emergency protection order barring Hagee from leaving Texas, going near schools or having contact with the victim and her family.

The judge set his bond at a total of $65,000 -- $40,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $25,000 for the indecency charge.

Michael Turner, Hagee’s attorney, said decades-old allegations can be challenging.

“As you know, cases like this that are filed 20 to 30 years later are very difficult,” Turner said. “These charges were just filed last week, so we have a lot of investigating to do. We’re looking forward to having our day in court.”