Former Harris County Precinct 3 captain accused of sexual assault of a minor

HOUSTON – A former Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office captain faces two charges in connection with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 14 from incidents that allegedly began in 1989, according to court records.

Jack Hagee, 74, faces felony indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in connection with the allegations, court records show.

His accuser, a 38-year-old woman, reported to police that in 1989, when she was about 4 or 5 years old, Hagee began touching her inappropriately and exposing himself to her, according to court documents. The woman told police that by the time she was in kindergarten, Hagee began having regular sexual intercourse with her, which she claimed continued until she started menstruating at age 13, court documents show.

Police interviewed two other witnesses who the woman spoke to, court records show. Officials say Hagee was between the ages of 43 and 51 at the time of the alleged offenses.

Hagee was employed by Constable James Douglas and later by Constable Ken Jones between February 1981 through June 2011 and between March 2012 to December 2015, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office. He was never employed under the current Constable Sherman Eagleton.