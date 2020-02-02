WeekHack: Houston Rodeo will release rest of its concert lineup, HISD to host job fair, Roughnecks to play first-ever game and more Houston happenings
Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also sprinkled in a couple national stories we thought you should know about.
What to know:
Iowa caucuses are on Monday
The 2020 presidential election may still be eight months away but the primaries are just around the corner. The primaries will begin with Iowa’s caucuses onMonday, Feb. 3. And this time around, new rules will shake things up. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results from the party’s presidential caucuses. Click here to read more about the new rules.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Chair of the Texas Trump Campaign, will be in Des Moines to serve as a Surrogate Speaker for President Donald J. Trump at the Iowa Caucuses Monday night.
Houston Rodeo organizers will announce Friday performers
Rodeo Houston organizers will announce the three remaining performers of the show’s entertainment lineup Tuesday, Feb. 4. The three Friday performers are typically the biggest acts of the lineup. Organizers released the names of 17 of the 20 entertainers on the 2020 lineup in January. Tickets for the three entertainers will go up for sale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.
President Trump will deliver State of the Union address Tuesday
President Donald Trump will deliver the annual State of the Union address Tuesday in front of Congress and the American people on the eve of the final vote in his impeachment trial.
UK Minister of State for International Trade traveling to Houston this week is the first UK minister to visit the US post-Brexit
UK Minister of State for International Trade Conor Burns will visit Houston Wednesday, Feb. 5, making him the first UK minister to visit the United States post-Brexit. Burns is visiting the Bayou City to demonstrate the UK’s commitment to even greater economic links with Texas and the potential for greater trade under a UK-US Free Trade Agreement. Burns will meet with senior leaders from energy companies here in Houston along with a handful of British companies based out of H-Town. Burns will also make a pit stop at NASA to talk with officials about a UK-US space collaboration.
Senate to cast final vote in Trump impeachment trial Wednesday
The Senate rejected the idea of witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring his eventual acquittal. But senators considered pushing off final voting on his fate to Wednesday, Feb. 5.
HISD to celebrate National Signing Day for student athletes Wednesday
The Houston Independent School District’s top student-athletes will sign ceremonial letters of intent at the district’s annual ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 5. HISD student athletes will be signing commitments to play baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo, and wrestling at colleges and universities throughout the nation.
Record-breaking NASA Astronaut Christina Koch scheduled to return to Earth Thursday
Record-breaking NASA Astronaut Christina Koch is scheduled to return to Earth Thursday, Feb. 6 after spending more time in space than any other woman: 328 days.
Koch, along with station Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency), and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos will depart the International Space Station Thursday in a Soyuz spacecraft that will make a parachute-assisted landing at 4:14 a.m. EST southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan
Democratic presidential debate slated for Friday
Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for yet another debate of the 2020 presidential primary Friday, Feb. 7, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET in in Manchester, New Hampshire.
HISD will host a job fair on Saturday
The Houston Independent School District’s Teacher Recruitment is hosting a districtwide job fair for experienced teachers on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hattie Mae White, located at 4400 West 18th St., 77092.
The district is searching for certified teachers in the following critical shortage areas: bilingual education, secondary science, secondary mathematics, and special education.
Those interested should register here.
Things to do:
Watch the Houston Roughnecks play their first-ever game
The Houston Roughnecks will play their first-ever game at home against the Los Angeles Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m.
The Houston Roughnecks are one of eight teams that will play as part of the XFL, a football league owned by WWE founder and Chairman Vince McMahon.
The league, which McMahon has said will “reimagine” the game, aims to start playing in February 2020.
The Roughnecks will play at TDECU Stadium with five regular-season home games.
Monster Jam to take over NRG Stadium over the weekend
Buckle up for a motorsport spectacle, Houston. Monster Jam will take over NRG Stadium Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9. World-class drivers in 12,000-pound trucks will compete head to head in race events and freestyle competitions.
Galentine’s Day Princess Party at Children’s Museum of Houston
Receive the royal treatment at the Children’s Museum of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 8. The museum will host a Galentine’s Day princess party featuring Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel and Tiana.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.