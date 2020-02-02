$2 million lottery ticket purchased in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A $2 million lottery ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in The Woodlands, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 4747 Research Forest.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday were 28-31-33-57-67 with the mega ball, 19. The megaplier was 2.

Last week, a resident from The Woodlands claimed a $1 million prize from the Texas Lottery’s Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game.

This was the only statewide winners with five-of-five numbers correct, according to the Texas Lottery.

There were more than 40,000 winners throughout the state collecting between $2 and $10,000.

The Texas Lottery Commission only reports the payoff information for Texas winners. For payout information for all participating states, please visit www.megamillions.com.