The Woodlands resident claims $1 million scratch lottery ticket

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Cha-ching!

A resident from The Woodlands claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million Monday from Texas Lottery’s Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game.

The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from the First Stop Food Store, located at 303 Bayland Ave.

The winning ticket was the 18th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game, according to a Texas Lottery press release.

The Instant Millionaire game, priced at $20, offers more than $519 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.