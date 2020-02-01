Wedding bells at Whataburger: Here’s how you can win a wedding at Whataburger this Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – Does your dream wedding venue include orange and white stripes? Do you prefer some good ol’ honey butter chicken biscuits and tasty tenders over dinner rolls and grilled chicken breast? Is Whataburger your go-to date night restaurant? Well, we’ve got some stellar news for you: You can compete for the chance to tie the knot or renew your vows at a Whataburger near you on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the skinny on the contest:

A few couples will score an all expenses paid Whataburger wedding or renewal ceremony. Whataburger will select a couple from six Texas cities - Houston, College Station, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Corpus Christi - all of whom will receive a Whataburger meal (couples get to order their favorites off the menu), a wedding photographer, orange and white decorations, the option to invite a select number of guests and an officiant.

How to enter:

Heads up Whataburger super fans: Sunday, Feb 2 is the last day to enter the contest so don’t sleep on this, enter asap. Click here to enter. Fill out the form, enter some basic information along with a 500-word or less essay detailing your love story along with why you want to get married at Whataburger.