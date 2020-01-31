Man in handcuffs steals police vehicle, leads them on high-speed chase, officers say

PASADENA, Texas – A man is back in custody after police said he stole one of their SUVs and crashed it in the Pasadena.

The incident started as a traffic stop near Highway 225 and Shaver Street and ended around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 288 and Holmes Road, according to authorities.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department said a man was taken into custody for driving a stolen vehicle.

While he was sitting, handcuffed in the back of the vehicle, the man was somehow able to get his hands in front of his body, get in the driver’s seat and steal the police cruiser, authorities said.

He led police on a high-speed chase before driving over some railroad tracks and crashing in a ditch near 288 and Homes, police said. The man tried to flee but officers were able to catch him and take him back into custody, authorities said.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. The man is expected to be charged with evading arrest and stealing a motor vehicle.

It is unclear if he was wearing the handcuffs throughout the entire pursuit and crash.