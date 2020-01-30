8th grade student struck by car, killed near Dayton High School, city officials say

DAYTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after city officials said a 14-year-old student was hit and killed by a driver in Dayton.

The incident happened at around 6:47 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 321 and CR 676, about two miles north of Dayton High School, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.

Responding officers learned the student was attempting to cross Highway 321 when he was struck by a vehicle driving southbound, according to officials. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the student stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.

The student was identified as Tyrese Manigo, a 14-year-old 8th grader at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School, according to the spokesperson.

Information is limited, but the spokesperson said Sgt. Robert Willoughby with the Texas Department of Public Safety is onsite conducting an accident reconstruction.

Traffic near the scene is being rerouted during the reconstruction, which is expected to continue throughout the morning, according to the spokesperson. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

“It is always tragic to see a loss of life in this way, but it is especially difficult when the loss is a child,” said Police Chief Robert Vine. “Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of this young man and all involved.”

Dayton ISD released this statement in response to the Manigo’s death:

“It is with heavy hearts we confirm that this morning one of Dayton ISD’s 8th grade Junior High student, Tyrese Manigo, was involved in a fatal auto pedestrian accident early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our student. There are additional grief counselors on campus to assist students and staff to help deal with the loss of our young Bronco.”

This is a developing story.