VIDEO: HISD bus carrying special needs child catches fire near Post Oak Avenue, HPD says

HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District school bus caught on fire Wednesday afternoon near West Bellfort Avenue and Post Oak Drive, according to the Houston Police Department.

The call was reported around 4 p.m. at 49033 West Belfort by an HPD officer who happened to be driving nearby.

A 9-year-old special needs student was on board with an aide, a nurse and a bus driver, HPD said.

The driver smelled something, got everyone off the bus, then the bus burst into flames, according to HISD.

A second HISD bus picked up the student and two staff members, officials said. The bus driver and investigators remained on the scene.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said preliminary information suggests that a mechanical failure started the fire.