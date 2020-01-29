A procrastinator’s guide to Valentine’s Day: Here are 35 Houston-area restaurants with open tables
HOUSTON – Attention dawdlers, dilly-dalliers, slowpokes and procrastinators of all kinds: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. It’s just just two weeks away and we hate to break it to you but there’s a good chance your go-to date night restaurant is booked out the wazoo.
Don’t panic. Securing a dinner reservation for two isn’t a pipe dream just yet. We’re here to help you out. Lifelong members of the eleventh hour club deserve love too. We scoured OpenTable to find the dinner reservations still up for grabs at some of the Bayou City’s finest dining destinations.
Procrastinators, fight the urge to sleep on this and snag a reservation while you can, they’re bound to go fast.
Our advice: Pair an incredible meal at one of these eateries with a card, some flowers and a box of chocolates, and voila, you’ve won Valentine’s Day!
Houston
- Riel Restaurant: 1927 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019, (832) 831-9109
- Arturo Boada Cuisine: 6510 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX 77057, (713) 782-3011
- Roka Akor: 2929 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027, (713) 622-1777
- Uptown Sushi: 1131-14 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, (713) 871-1200
- Bori: 1453 Witte Rd, Houston, TX 77080, (832) 740-4350
- Toulouse: 4444 Westheimer Rd E100, Houston, TX 77027, (713) 871-0768
- Steamboat House: 8045 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064, (832) 912-1845
- Damian's Cucina Italiana: 3011 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 522-0439
- Eunice: 3737 Buffalo Speedway #100, Houston, TX 77098, (832) 491-1717
- Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar: 6100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057, (713) 532-2201
- Artisans Restaurant: 3201 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77006, (713) 529-9111
- Cavatore: 2120 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, (713) 869-6622
- La Table - Marché: 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6110, Houston, TX 77056, (713) 439-1000
- Gauchos Do Sul: 126 Vintage Park Blvd Suite H, Houston, TX 77070, (832) 953-2398
- Mezzanotte Ristorante: 13215 Grant Rd ste 1200, Cypress, TX 77429, (832) 717-7870
- Le Colonial Houston: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, (713) 629-4444
- a'Bouzy: 2300 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 722-6899
- Brasserie 1895: 607 S Friendswood Dr #11, Friendswood, TX 77546, (832) 385-2278
- Emmaline: 3210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019, (713) 523-3210
- Enoteca Rossa: 4566 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401, (346) 204-4403
Cypress
- Frio Grill: 16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433, (281) 256-3746
- Tutto Bene Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar: 15103 Mason Rd Cypress, TX 77433, (832) 220-6754
- d'Vine Wine Bar & Bistro: 25202 Northwest Fwy #100, Cypress, TX 77429, (281) 213-4656
- The Union Kitchen: 9955 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 104 Cypress, TX 77433-5305
Katy
- Whiskey Cake Katy: 23139 Grand Cir Blvd, Katy, TX 77449, (832) 430-2253
- Tobiuo Sushi & Bar: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy, TX 77494, (281) 394-7156
- Peli Peli Cinco Ranch: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite R140, Katy, TX 77494, (281) 257-9500
- Kokai Sushi and Lounge: 2404 Texmati Dr Ste 101 Katy, TX 77494, (346) 387-9876
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Suite Q100 Katy, TX 77494
Sugar Land
- Benihana: 2579 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land, TX 77479, (281) 565-8888
- Keeper Japanese Restaurant & Bar: 4654 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478, (281) 242-0389
- Gyu-Kaku: 1531 Hwy 6 #130, Sugar Land, TX 77478, (832) 886-4329
- The Blue Fish: 16535 Southwest Fwy Ste 2510 Sugar Land, TX 77479, (281) 884-3474
- Churrascos: 1520 Lake Pointe Pkwy #500, Sugar Land, TX 77478, (832) 532-5300
