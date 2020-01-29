A procrastinator’s guide to Valentine’s Day: Here are 35 Houston-area restaurants with open tables

HOUSTON – Attention dawdlers, dilly-dalliers, slowpokes and procrastinators of all kinds: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. It’s just just two weeks away and we hate to break it to you but there’s a good chance your go-to date night restaurant is booked out the wazoo.

Don’t panic. Securing a dinner reservation for two isn’t a pipe dream just yet. We’re here to help you out. Lifelong members of the eleventh hour club deserve love too. We scoured OpenTable to find the dinner reservations still up for grabs at some of the Bayou City’s finest dining destinations.

Procrastinators, fight the urge to sleep on this and snag a reservation while you can, they’re bound to go fast.

Our advice: Pair an incredible meal at one of these eateries with a card, some flowers and a box of chocolates, and voila, you’ve won Valentine’s Day!

