Teen dies after being shot in head during argument with friend, police say

HOUSTON – A teenager died early Tuesday after being shot in the head during an argument with his friend, according to police.

The shooting was reported about midnight near the corner of Lindencrest Street and Telephone Road in southeast Houston.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was hanging out with a 38-year-old friend when the pair got into an argument. The teen was shot in the head during the fight, police said.

Investigators said the older friend’s wife heard the gunshot, came outside, saw her husband with a gun and called police. Investigators said that was when the man began assaulting his wife.

Residents said the teen often hangs out in the neighborhood and goes by the name Chino. Investigators have not yet released the teen’s identity.

Police said the older friend has been taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives. His identity was not released. He could be facing charges of both murder and assault, police said.