One year later: Story of deadly Harding Street raid not yet ‘fully’ told, attorney says

HOUSTON – The whole story of the botched Harding Street raid one year ago has not yet been “fully” told, an attorney for the Nicolas family said.

Houston police officers shot and killed Regina Nicolas, Dennis Tuttle, and their dog in their home on Jan. 28, 2019. Five officers were injured in the shootout.

Seven months later, the state charged former HPD narcotics officer Gerald Goines with murder in connection with their deaths.

Former HPD officer Steven Bryant was charged with tampering with a government document.

In November, federal charges were brought against Bryant, Goines and a Harding Street neighbor, Patricia Garcia, whose 911 call allegedly initiated the drug investigation.

“I don’t think anybody looking in on this from the last year and seeing things getting uncovered thinks that there’s just two bad officers doing bad things and that’s the end of the story,” said Mike Doyle, Nicolas family attorney.

“One thing they know that there’s still no transparency about what happened and all the folks accountable, yet,” Doyle said. “The story really needs to be out, fully, without further delay.”

The Nicolas family will spend the anniversary of her death “together as a family, and just pray(ing) on what’s happened and think(ing) about what’s happened,” Doyle said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday night on Harding Street. A handful of people showed up to a community meeting about the raid on Monday night.

“The Tuttles were my neighbors,” said Charles Garlands, who attended. “(I) want to support the community, show some support and get some information for myself as well.”