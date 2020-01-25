What chemicals are in your backyard? Here’s an easy way to tell

HOUSTON – After the Friday morning explosion in northwest Houston that caused damage to more than 200 homes and littered the surrounding area with debris, many people want to know what type of chemicals have found their way into their yards.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has an interactive map that reveals the environmental and demographic indicators of particular areas.

Residents can put in an address, select a radius and find Superfund sites, toxic releases, water discharges, air pollution and other environmental issues in a designated area.

The explosion is a reminder that hazardous chemicals and facilities are all over Harris County, and not just based near the Ship Channel.

Last year, following the explosion at ITC, Harris County Office of Emergency Management released a report outlining chemical facilities in the county. See pages 10-19 for maps.