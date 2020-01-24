Weekend Construction: Four stretches of road to avoid this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON – If you’ll be buzzing around Houston this weekend, here are the four trouble spots to avoid in order to save yourself some time and prevent a headache:

1. I-10 East of Downtown.

Interstate 10 will be shut down in both directions between the Eastex Freeway (I-69/U.S. 59) and Waco Street between 5 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured onto the feeder road in both directions to get around the closure, which will cause significant delays. Note that the connector ramps from the Eastex Freeway onto I-10 eastbound will be closed during this time period, too.

2. The North Loop between the Hardy Toll Road and U.S. 59.

Three lanes will be closed on the North Loop (IH 610) eastbound from the Hardy Toll Road to the Eastex Freeway (I-69/U.S. 59). As a result, expect delays leading up to the Hardy Toll Road all weekend long. The closure runs from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

3. The Southwest Freeway inbound at the West Loop.

One lane will be closed from Chimney Roack to the West Loop (IH 610) on the inbound side of the Southwest Freeway (I-69/U.S. 59) from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The connector ramps from the Southwest Freeway inbound to the West Loop (Northbound and Southbound) will be closed during the same time frame, too.

4. The Northwest Freeway through Spring Branch and Jersey Village.

The Northwest Freeway (U.S. 290) will be very messy this weekend. Scheduled closures include three lanes in both directions between West 34th Street and Pinemont. These closures run from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The inbound side of the freeway will be completely closed from the Sam Houston Tollway to Pinemont from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. The 290 feeder road will serve as the detour for the main lane closures.

Weekend Construction, January 24 through January 27, 2020.

Good luck! Drive safely and have a great weekend!