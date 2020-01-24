61ºF

Before and after: Northwest Houston business sustains significant damage from explosion

Photos show the northwest Houston business before and after the explosion.
HOUSTON – An early-morning blast at a northwest Houston machining and manufacturing company Friday killed at least two people, according to officials.

The blast happened around 4:20 a.m. at a business near Gessner Road and Clay Road.

Video shared by a KPRC 2 viewer from their doorbell camera showed a flash followed by a plume of smoke at the time of the blast. The camera appeared to have been knocked to the ground.

Some debris from the blast landed nearly half a mile away from the explosion site, Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

Several homes in the area were damaged, including shattered windows and broken doors. Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, the site of the explosion, sustained significant damage.

Photos of the northwest Houston business show the exterior before and after the massive blast.

