2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at bar in downtown San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – At least two people were killed and five people were injured in a shooting in a bar in downtown San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.
Police said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at Ventura San Antonio.
During a concert inside the club, an altercation broke out and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
The gunman is still at large.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
