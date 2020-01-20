2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at bar in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – At least two people were killed and five people were injured in a shooting in a bar in downtown San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at Ventura San Antonio.

During a concert inside the club, an altercation broke out and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The gunman is still at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.