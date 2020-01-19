Man in critical condition after being shot by woman during argument at NW Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after being shot by a woman during a dispute Sunday morning at a northwest Harris County home, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting between an estranged couple at 10:50 a.m. in the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive.

Deputies said the man arrived at the home, the woman grabbed a pistol and an argument began. Deputies said the pistol went off, striking the man.

The man was flown via Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said. The woman was detained at the scene.

As of right now, no charges have been filed.