Here are the winners of 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramaco Half Marathon

HOUSTON – More than 30,000 people woke up Sunday morning to participate in the 48th annual Chevron Houston Marathon, including KPRC 2′s meteorologist Eric Braate and reporter/anchor Jonathan Martinez.

The marathon began at 7:01 a.m. and was held in Downtown Houston.

The 48th annual Chevron Houston Marathon and ARAMCO Half Marathon are officially underway. Good luck to the 30k+ participants. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/eM6tvPGsF3 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) January 19, 2020

Martinez kept the audience updated on his Twitter account.

Work now, run later! Quick turnaround from last night for @KPRC2Eric & I as we head to the starting line for this year’s @HoustonMarathon!! Good luck to all the runners today! 🙂 🏃 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DjMvVaWIFE — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) January 19, 2020

Here are the following winners of Sunday’s race:

Chevron Houston Marathon

- Woldaregay Kelkile Gezahegn, of Ethiopia, won the men’s Chevron Houston Marathon, coming in at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds.

Kelkile Gezahegn wins 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon on Jan. 19, 2020. (KPRC)

- Askale Merachi, of Ethiopia, won the Chevron Houston Marathon for the women. Her time was 2 hours, 23 minutes and 29 seconds. She’s the 14th consecutive woman from Ethiopia to come in first place.

Woldaregay Kelkile Gezahegn of Ethiopia won the men’s Chevron Houston Marathon for the men coming in at 2:08:36. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/bPPeatgV0d — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) January 19, 2020

Askale Merachi of Ethiopia won the Chevron Houston Marathon for the women. Her time was 2:23:29. She’s the 14th consecutive woman from Ethiopia to come in first. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/rzgQYzrWMR — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) January 19, 2020

Aramaco Half Marathon

- Hitomi Niiya, of Japan, won the woman’s Aramaco Half Marathon. Niiya’s time was 1 hour, 6 minutes and 38 seconds.

- Jemal Yimer, of Ethiopia, won the men’s Aramaco Half Marathon. His time was 59 minutes and 25 seconds.