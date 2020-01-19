53ºF

Here are the winners of 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramaco Half Marathon

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Winners of the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon and Half Marathon. (Houston Marathon)

HOUSTON – More than 30,000 people woke up Sunday morning to participate in the 48th annual Chevron Houston Marathon, including KPRC 2′s meteorologist Eric Braate and reporter/anchor Jonathan Martinez.

The marathon began at 7:01 a.m. and was held in Downtown Houston.

Martinez kept the audience updated on his Twitter account.

Here are the following winners of Sunday’s race:

Chevron Houston Marathon

- Woldaregay Kelkile Gezahegn, of Ethiopia, won the men’s Chevron Houston Marathon, coming in at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds.

Kelkile Gezahegn wins 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon on Jan. 19, 2020. (KPRC)

- Askale Merachi, of Ethiopia, won the Chevron Houston Marathon for the women. Her time was 2 hours, 23 minutes and 29 seconds. She’s the 14th consecutive woman from Ethiopia to come in first place.

Aramaco Half Marathon

- Hitomi Niiya, of Japan, won the woman’s Aramaco Half Marathon. Niiya’s time was 1 hour, 6 minutes and 38 seconds.

- Jemal Yimer, of Ethiopia, won the men’s Aramaco Half Marathon. His time was 59 minutes and 25 seconds.

