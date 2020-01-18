Spring-The Woodlands among the fastest-growing cities in 2019, U-Haul migration report shows

Texas has four cities ranked as the top growing cities in America in 2019, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends.

Spring-The Woodlands is listed as No. 14, a drop from No. 2 in 2018, according to the report.

Round Rock-Pflugerville came in at No. 4. New Braunfels is ranked at No. 11.

While McKinney is placed at No. 17, a decline from No. 11 in 2018.

U-Haul Growth Cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year, per the report. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.

According to the report, neighboring cities in certain markets are combined, while New York City boroughs are listed as independent cities for the U-Haul migration trend.

While the migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents, per the report.

2019 U-Haul Growth Cities

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Kissimmee, Fla. (10) Ocala, Fla. Round Rock-Pflugerville, Texas West Palm Beach, Fla. Port Saint Lucie, Fla. (21) Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla. (17) Coeur D’Alene, Idaho Manhattan, N.Y. (3) Harrisburg, Pa. (4) New Braunfels, Texas Auburn-Opelika, Ala. Huntsville, Ala. Spring-The Woodlands, Texas (2) Boca Raton, Fla. Henderson, Nev. McKinney, Texas (11) Temecula, Calif. (19) Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (8) St. George, Utah (15) Murfreesboro, Tenn. National City, Calif. Chandler, Ariz. Wilmington, N.C. Santa Barbara, Calif.

* Ranking from Top 25 U-Haul Growth Cities of 2018 in parentheses, if applicable.