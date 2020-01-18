Spring-The Woodlands among the fastest-growing cities in 2019, U-Haul migration report shows
Texas has four cities ranked as the top growing cities in America in 2019, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends.
Spring-The Woodlands is listed as No. 14, a drop from No. 2 in 2018, according to the report.
Round Rock-Pflugerville came in at No. 4. New Braunfels is ranked at No. 11.
While McKinney is placed at No. 17, a decline from No. 11 in 2018.
U-Haul Growth Cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year, per the report. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.
According to the report, neighboring cities in certain markets are combined, while New York City boroughs are listed as independent cities for the U-Haul migration trend.
While the migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents, per the report.
2019 U-Haul Growth Cities
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Kissimmee, Fla. (10)
- Ocala, Fla.
- Round Rock-Pflugerville, Texas
- West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Port Saint Lucie, Fla. (21)
- Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla. (17)
- Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
- Manhattan, N.Y. (3)
- Harrisburg, Pa. (4)
- New Braunfels, Texas
- Auburn-Opelika, Ala.
- Huntsville, Ala.
- Spring-The Woodlands, Texas (2)
- Boca Raton, Fla.
- Henderson, Nev.
- McKinney, Texas (11)
- Temecula, Calif. (19)
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (8)
- St. George, Utah (15)
- Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- National City, Calif.
- Chandler, Ariz.
- Wilmington, N.C.
- Santa Barbara, Calif.
* Ranking from Top 25 U-Haul Growth Cities of 2018 in parentheses, if applicable.
