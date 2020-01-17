Spring ISD elementary teacher accused of touching 2 girls inappropriately multiple times

HOUSTON – A Spring Independent School District elementary school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching two 10-year-old girls on multiple occasions, including at a Christmas party, according to documents filed in court.

Danilo Martinez, 47, is a third-grade bilingual teacher at Ralph Eikenroht Elementary School.

On Dec. 18, school principal, Robbie Green notified officials of allegations against Martinez. Court records show Martinez is accused of hugging two students, rubbing against them and touching them inappropriately. Both girls said the alleged acts happened on multiple occasions, including during their Christmas party.

Martinez faces two felony charges of indecency with a child.

“As soon as the school and district were made aware of the allegation in December, Martinez was immediately removed from the classroom, and his students’ parents were notified. Martinez has been suspended without pay and recommended for termination,” Spring ISD officials wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.

Martinez was arrested and has since been released on bond.