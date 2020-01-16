Houston police bust a chop shop in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Motors, cabs and other parts were removed piece-by-piece after a task force raided a chop shop Wednesday in southeast Houston, Houston Police Department said. Police said they got a tip about a shop on the 7900 block of John Street near Highway 225 and Broadway Street.

Investigators said parts were found from 10 to 15 vehicles that already had been chopped.

“I believe there’s one Chevy truck that hadn’t been chopped yet,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “We’ve also located a couple of motorcycles here at the scene that appears to be stolen.”

The bust spilled over into the neighborhood. Houston ISD placed the nearby Milby High School on lockdown, because when officers began the raid they arrested one suspect, but two others took off in a car. The suspects were stopped within just a few blocks.

“The driver stayed at the car,” Crowson said. “The passenger jumped out and ran on foot, and he had a gun in his hand.”

The search for that armed suspect prompted the lockdown at the high school. Officers said they were unable to track down the man but have solid leads.

“We have identified that suspect,” Crowson said. “We’re attempting to get a warrant for his arrest at this time, and we’ll locate him later on and place him in custody.”