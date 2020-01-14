Woman fighting for her life after driving into Missouri City neighborhood lake

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A woman is fighting for her life after authorities said she drove into a neighborhood lake.

The incident was reported around 10:10 p.m. Monday on Kirkpatrick Way and Riverstone Crossing Drive near University Boulevard in Missouri City.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said someone saw the vehicle in the water and called authorities.

When they arrived, authorities said they found a sedan in the water, so they jumped into the lake in an effort to rescue anyone inside.

Authorities broke the driver’s side window and were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle, deputies said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

“We called out the Houston Police Dept Dive Team to recover the vehicle and to check and make sure there’s no one else in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Danny Beckworth, with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. “They confirmed that there is no one else in the vehicle.”

Deputies said the woman had recently started a new job in the area. Authorities are still working to determine if fog and unfamiliarity may have played a role in the crash.