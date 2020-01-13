48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

48ºF

Local News

Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: grocery stores, Houston, Harris County, Montgomery County, local, business, Randalls
Aerial view of the Randalls at the corner of Westheimer and Shepherd on Oct. 30, 2018.
Aerial view of the Randalls at the corner of Westheimer and Shepherd on Oct. 30, 2018. (KPRC2)

HOUSTON – The Randalls Grocery Company announced its closing five stores in the Houston area, according to a company press release.

The stores will close by Feb. 15. This move leaves 13 locations left in Houston, per the release.

The five closures include:

  1. 4775 W Panther Creek Dr, The Woodlands
  2. 2250 Buckthone Place, Spring
  3. 600 Kingwood Dr., Kingwood.
  4. 4540 Kingwood Dr. Kingwood, TX
  5. 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: