Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores
HOUSTON – The Randalls Grocery Company announced its closing five stores in the Houston area, according to a company press release.
The stores will close by Feb. 15. This move leaves 13 locations left in Houston, per the release.
The five closures include:
- 4775 W Panther Creek Dr, The Woodlands
- 2250 Buckthone Place, Spring
- 600 Kingwood Dr., Kingwood.
- 4540 Kingwood Dr. Kingwood, TX
- 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston
