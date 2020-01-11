Houston native welcomes Texans fans to his Kansas City bar ahead of the game

Kansas City McFaddens – In the heart of Downtown Kansas City, there is a place where Texans get to call home for the next two days. McFadden's Sports Bar is where Texans don't feel like strangers.

"It’s really exciting to see other people start chanting Houston Texans because that’s what we are used to at home but to hear it in Kansas City that’s pretty cool," said Matthew Reed.

Reed and his wife are part of the more of the Facebook group Traveling Texans. The group travels to away games and more than 200 of them are expected to head to McFaddens over the weekend to meet up with other Texans Fans.

McFadden’s General Manager Andrew Izreel said seeing lot of the blue and red is special to him and for a reason.

"I’m originally from Houston so I figured what a better way bring in and host some Houston games," said Izreel.

The Houston native is making sure he is showing his fellow Texans Fans the southern hospitality. He is serving a custom drink specifically made for the fans as well as Playing NRG's music list at the bar.

"Business is business but your heart is somewhere else. One win helps the bottom line another win helps my soul," said Izreel.

Izreel says hosting the fans at his bar takes him back home.

“Any time I can talk to people about What-A- Burger and all my loves from Houston area it hits home for me. We’ve had great turnouts from green bay and the Vikings but when Houston comes to town I get to be around my family in the city that I know,” said Izreel.