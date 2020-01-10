Woman in critical condition after being thrown hood of vehicle; acquaintance arrested

RICHMOND, Texas – A woman is in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain trauma after being thrown from the hood of an SUV in the Pecan Grove neighborhood near Richmond, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was flown by helicopter to the Texas Medical Center and was in surgery late Thursday night, investigators said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Morton League Road and Rockfence Drive, according to investigators. The incident was partially captured on surveillance video.

In the video, a black SUV is seen driving down Morton League Road. At first, nothing appears out of the ordinary. But then the driver took a sharp left onto Rockfence Drive, and the woman in a white top is on the vehicle’s hood.

She rolled off when the driver makes that turn, and she landed on the street. The driver, who has been identified as 49-year-old Watts Vaughan, kept driving.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Vaughan said he was visiting the woman, who is his acquaintance. When he refused to let the woman borrow $10, he drove away; and the woman jumped on the hood.

Investigators said Vaughan admitted to making that turn to throw the woman off the hood of the SUV. They found him with the help of neighbors and arrested him for aggravated assault and DWI.