Officials seek man caught on camera exposing himself at Spring store

SPRING, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself inside a Spring store on Dec. 5.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Seth Riddle, is accused of touching himself at a Boot Barn Western & Work Wear in Spring. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in the store.

Constable Mark Herman said Riddle has been arrested for this type of crime in both 2016 and 2018.

"We’ve seen time and time again these sexual predators, if you will, they escalate. They may start out here but they’ll escalate to other serious sex crimes,” Herman said.

Court documents revealed that weeks after the incident at Boot Barn a suspect matching Riddle’s description was seen committing a similar crime at a nearby business.

Law enforcement officials are working to determine if Riddle is the man seen in the video.

An arrest warrant was issued for Riddle and he could face an indecent exposure charge.

"The priority is for law enforcement to get him off the street,” Herman said.

If you have any information in this case or Riddle’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.