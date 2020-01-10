Maleah Davis’ father jumps across courtroom to attack suspect Derion Vence Friday, DA says

HOUSTON – Things got heated Friday in court when Maleah Davis’ biological father, Craig Davis, jumped across the courtroom to attack suspect Derion Vence on Friday, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office confirmed Friday afternoon that Vence appeared to the 308th court for a case. According to the DA’s Office, Craig Davis was an observer during proceedings in court and then jumped across the bar to attack Vence.

Officials said no one was injured in the attack and no charges will be filed in the incident.

Vence, 27, has been in custody since May 11, 2019, after he was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the death of 4-year-old Maleah’s corpse. Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather, has also been charged with injury to a child, “intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury” to Davis.

Court documents reveal Vence is accused of striking Maleah with a blunt object, causing her to hit another blunt object and fall to the floor. Vence is also accused of restricted the 4-year-old’s airway with an unknown object and failing to provide proper medical care, according to court records.

Investigators said that Maleah died by homicidal violence.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4, 2019. According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the previous day when he’d stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during an attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found on May 31, 2019, in Arkansas. Activist Quanell X claims Vence confessed to him that Maleah’s death was the result of an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Vence’s next court date in connection with the case is Jan. 22.