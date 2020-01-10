It’s the weekend! Here are the freeway construction projects you need to know about

HOUSTON – TxDOT has several weekend projects on its agenda, and one or more of them could tie you up. Here is a rundown of places to avoid if you don’t want to spend extra time on the roads.

I-10, The East Freeway

TxDOT will close the westbound lanes of I-10 at Thompson in Baytown. The closure will last all weekend. To get across the San Jacinto river, you will need to either take the Fred Hartman Bridge to the south or US 90 to the north.

Weekend Construction

US 59/I-69 in Midtown

The connector from US 59 northbound to State Highway 288 will be closed Saturday night. The entrance ramp from San Jacinto onto northbound US 59 will also be closed Saturday night.

Entrance ramp from Westheimer to IH-610 southbound

This The fly-over entrance ramp to IH-610 southbound from Westheimer Road will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. and will stay closed indefinitely while construction crews continue their work to reconstruct the interchange between 610 and the Southwest Freeway. Make note, however, that the entrance ramps to US 59 in both directions will remain accessible.

US 290, The Northwest Freeway

Three segments of the Northwest Freeway will be under construction this weekend:

Three lanes will be closed eastbound from Pinemont Drive to 34th Street all weekend.

Two lanes will be closed eastbound from FM-529 to Gessner Road all weekend.

There is a total closure westbound from 43rd Street to Little York from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drive safely this weekend!