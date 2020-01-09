Person injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a person was left injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 8000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to the Houston Police Department, the HPD officer discharged his weapon and shot the man several times. Police said he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.