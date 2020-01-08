What to know about the new indoor go-kart, gaming center opening in Katy

HOUSTON – A new entertainment hub offering more than 80,000-square-feet of fun is opening in Katy.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games offers attractions which include indoor go-kart racing on a three-level track, arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf and bowling.

Three-level racetrack at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Katy.

Pricing is pay-as-you-play, but package deals similar to those offered at its other locations should likely be available online to save guests money and time, according to the website.

The fun is expected to kick-off on March 3 when Andretti Indoor Karting and Games opens at 1230 Grand West Blvd. off of I-10 and Grand Parkway.

The Katy location is looking to hire 350 team members before its scheduled opening. A job fair is being held at Best Western Premier Energy Corridor starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.

Interested applicants who are at least 18 years old can apply online.