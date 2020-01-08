Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor that’s baked with an inspiring message

HOUSTON – The Girl Scouts are debuting an empowering new cookie for their 2020 season.

Joining the cookie roster is Lemon-Ups. The newest addition is a crispy lemon baked cookie, not to be confused with Lemonades which is a shortbread cookie with a layer of lemon-flavored icing.

Lemon-Ups are baked with an inspiring message by Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs, according to the organization.

Girls Scouts are also debuting new cookie packaging to reflect what the program is all about.

According to the organization, “the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members — from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.”

Flavors available for purchase include Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Do-si-dos, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lot, Toffe-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores.

Find a Girl Scout Cookie program near you by entering your zip code online.