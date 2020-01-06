“This is really hard for us:" family remembers women killed in double homicide in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Those that knew Demetria Patten like her close cousin Tiffany Liggins know she was compassionate.

“She was loving she took care of everyone,” Liggins said.

Her murder just a couple of days ago is leaving her family searching for closure.

According to the Houston Police Department, at about 9:30 a.m., the fiance of one of the victims came home from working overnight when he discovered the bodies of two women in their late 40s to early 50s dead in the living room.

The door of 6922 Peyton Street was open but there were no signs of forced entry, according to HPD. The house had not been ransacked. Both women were viciously stabbed to death.

“This is really hard for us," Liggins said. “She didn’t deserve that at all none of it.”

Liggins says her cousin Patten was a teacher at HISD and a minister constantly preaching the word of God.

“She was just a pillar of her community,” Liggins said.

Mercury’s son, who was believed to have been home with Patten and Mercury, has been missing since the stabbing and police are calling him a person of interest in this double homicide.

Pattens’s family is now in the process of prepping her funeral to say their final farewells.

The double homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.